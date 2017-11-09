SHOEI’S NEW VFX-EVO

— Top-of-the line helmet technology —
Design Concept
The world’s most evolved motocross helmet has evolved. Long overdue? Perhaps. But world class engineering and quality take time. Fully loaded with next level performance, safety, style and progression, the allnew VFX EVO proudly boasts the SHOEI exclusive Motion Energy Distribution System [M.E.D.S.]—strategically engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an accident. Completely reimagined and reengineered without sacrificing an ounce of the quality and performance that have given SHOEI motocross and offroad riders championship worthy confidence for nearly a decade, the allnew VFX EVO has finally arrived. Worth the wait? We thought you’d agree.
Motion Energy Distribution System [M.E.D.S.]
The proprietary, SHOEIexclusive Motion Energy Distribution System [M.E.D.S.] features a duallayer, multidensity EPS liner that—in addition to preserving the lightweight, impact absorbing characteristics of SHOEI’s traditional EPS systems—has been specially engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an accident. Anchored by a larger center column, the inner layer of the dual layer system swings during impact, allowing its three strategically designed perimeter columns to absorb the energy. The end result is a significant reduction of rotational forces to the rider’s head without sacrificing an ounce of quality or performance.
DualLayer / MultiDensity EPS Liner
In addition to absorbing and reducing rotational energy thanks to the all new M.E.D.S. technology, the VFX EVO’s duallayer, multidensity EPS liner provides enhanced impact absorption by utilizing varying densities of foam in key areas around the rider’s head. Channels between the EPS layers allow cooling air to travel unrestricted through the helmet, further enhancing the VFX EVO’s superior ventilation characteristics. In addition to enhanced impact absorption and ventilation, the precise placement of multi density EPS liner material yields a more compact, lightweight design.
MultiPly Matrix AIM+ Shell
Few characteristics of a motorcycle helmet are as critical as its first layer of defense, which is precisely why the allnew VFX EVO features the SHOEIexclusive MultiPly Matrix AIM+ Shell construction. Combining fiberglass with lightweight organic and high performance fibers, the VFX EVO’s proprietary AIM+ Shell provides optimal impact absorption, strength and elasticity, and is available in four shell sizes to ensure a custom fit for heads between the sizes of XS to XXL.
Shell Design
Through a new stateoftheart shell forming technology exclusive to SHOEI, the VFX EVO incorporates the aerodynamic advantages of a spoiler into its shell, and consistent shell thickness guarantees the proper strength and weight of each and every helmet. The large eye port allows for a greater peripheral field of vision and facilitates oversized goggles. Additionally, the shell integrated goggle channel has been optimized to form a perfect goggle retention system.
Ventilation Performance
Racing environments can be extremely hot and fatiguing, which is precisely why next level ventilation performance was a top priority when SHOEI engineers conceptualized the VFX EVO. Boasting sixteen (16) intake and exhaust vents in total [1 additional intake and 2 additional exhausts than the VFXW]—all strategically shaped and located to maximize airflow and negative air pressure suction to the rear of the helmet—the VFX EVO’s ventilating prowess is second to none. Along with optimized shell aerodynamics, cooling air channels in the VFX EVO’s duallayer EPS liner further enhance its world class ventilation performance.
VFX EVO Pricing*
Solid Colors: $539.00
Metallic Colors: $559.00
Graphics: $719.00
Replicas: $739.00
(*MSRP Subject to Change / U.S. Pricing Only)
Helmet Rating
DOT/SNELL2015
