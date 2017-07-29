Headline News
Side by Side Performance: Weekend SALE!

July 29, 2017
This weekend get dusted in savings and save an additional 10% off your favorite UTV and Side X Side products.  Taking advantage is easy, just enter the promo code “Save10” at check out.  Act fast as these deals won’t last long!
Some restrictions do apply, not all products and brands are available at discounted pricing.  Discounts are not valid  with any other offers or discounts including: coupons, gift certificates, warranties, past purchases – this includes Free Shipping Offers.
Outdoor Logic Rotopax Mount
High Performance Carrier Bearing
Driven Race Wax
Cooler Commander Tie Down
AO Coolers 24 Pack Carbon Fiber Cooler
Arisun Aftershock XD
Dirty Life 9301 Roadkill Wheel
SSV Can-Am X3 5 Speaker Stereo
MSA M26 Vibe Wheel

CHECK OUT ALL THE OTHER PRODUCTS AVAILABLE
– FROM THESE BRANDS –


   
“You have made a customer for life.  I am in the sales industry and your customer service is amazing.”
-Billy N., SXSPerformance customer
Have you checked out our new Daily Deals section of the website yet?
We’ve been adding products to this section everyday.  This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of open box items, discontinued items, or overstock.  
 
 
Hurry, these deals won’t last long!
 
Paiute Trail Rally – Martsvale, UT Aug 9-13
 
Sand Sports Super Show – Costa Mesa, CA Sept 15-17
 
We invite our local Southern California customers to come visit our retail storefront and service center in Ontario, CA. We stock the most popular products to get a hands-on experience with, and even offer a full range of services, including installation, maintenance, repair, and race prep.
SXSPerformance.com Price Match Guarantee
We know you work hard to earn your money, so we work hard to make sure you get the most for it. If you find a lower advertised price for the same product in a competitors advertisement, catalog, or website, we will match it! Now you can shop with confidence because we’ve got your back!
SXS Performance
Your Trusted Source For UTV Parts And Accessories 
1195 Woodlawn St | Ontario, CA

sales@sxsperformance.com
http://www.sxsperformance.com
