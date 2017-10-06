Headline News
SNO-MO-RAPTOR

October 6, 2017
— Setting up a quad for snow —

So, what all is going on inside the garages of Dirt Wheels readers these days? Well, let’s take a look and see what Kevin Lonce is up to. He lives in New York where it’s known to get some snow in the winter months. That doesn’t stop Kevin from going riding. Instead, he makes sure one of his quads is set up to handle the snow. That’s what he’s doing here. His Raptor is in the process of being transformed into his favorite winter machine.

On the rear Kevin has switched over to the Maxxis 4-Snow tires. On the front he’s checking out an ATV ski kit designed to bolt right up to his Raptor. He’ll be ready when the first snow fall hits.

Have you set up a quad or UTV for the snow? If so, the Dirt Wheels crew would love to check it out. Please send us some photos and info on it. Make sure to include your name, city & state.

Email it to us at [email protected]

