Something WICKED This Way Comes: New Maverick

Can-Am is notoriously tight lipped when it comes to the release of their new machines. This year is almost no different. With the highly anticipated release of the new Maverick just around the corner, Can-Am has decided to release a series of teasers to keep consumers on the edge of their seat. Although so far no real insider secrets have been revealed, the site offers a chance to get an exclusive look the day before the official release. With the promise of “…change, in a big way” we are anxiously marking our calendars for the big reveal on September 20th. To sign up for insider access follow the link: https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/new-maverick.html