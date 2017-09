— Here is what Davi Milsap looks like when racing his KTM in the Pro Motocross and Supercross Championships. So, what does a big MX star do for excitement on a non-racing weekend? He drives UTVs!

Davi Milsap is also a serious UTV driver and here he is with his Can-Am Maverick 1000. He had SDR Motorsports customize it with MSA M21 beadlock wheels, a custom exhaust and much more. It looks to have just the right amount of extra style and function to have loads of fun off-road.