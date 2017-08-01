TCX BOOTS FORGES PACT WITH MTA

Italian Boot Brand Latest Addition To Leading Powersports Distributor’s Roster

In a move to increase the brand’s U.S footprint TCX Boots has partnered with California-based distributor Motorcycle Tires and Accessories LLC (MTA). The alliance was announced in Las Vegas this week during MTA’s international sales and training symposium.



Marco Poloni

Greg Blackwell

“For years we have enjoyed a great relationship north of the border in Canada with MTA’s parent company Motovan,” said Marco Poloni, Sales and Marketing Director for TCX. “Now we believe the time is right to develop a similar relationship with the MTA team here in the US.” MTA’s commitment to offering quality products at fair prices through exceptional customer service is exactly what TCX needs to step up to the next level, according to Poloni.

Greg Blackwell, MTA’s president, was equally enthusiastic about adding TCX Boots to the MTA roster. “We’re very familiar with TCX… they have been on our radar for some time,” said Blackwell. “I know that TCX will be very compatible with the brands we currently offer. If I can borrow a phrase, TCX is “Focused on Boots” and MTA will be focused on guiding TCX to the next level throughout the U.S. market.”

Founded in the early 1980s and still headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy, TCX was originally a private label maker for many brands including BMW and Ducati. In fact, TCX still produces collections for the OEMs today. With a mantra of “Focus On Boots” TCX has built a global reputation in the premium motorcycle footwear category by keeping safety, fit and comfort the key elements of that focus.

Today, the extensive feature-packed TCX product line has an ideal “solution” for every riding style: street, sport, touring, adventure, off-road, youth and casual. TCX combines the finest materials with cutting-edge Italian design to provide maximum protection and comfort. The TCX line also benefits from patented proprietary advances like T.C.S.® – Torsion Control System, D.F.C.® – Double Flex Control System and P.A.F.S.® – Precise Air Fit System.

“Next year will be our 35th season in the motorcycle boot business and the 2018 TCX Boots collection will be our finest yet,” offered Poloni who also serves as Director of Research & Development. “All of us at TCX are looking forward to new opportunities working with MTA. I am confident that TCX will prove to be a perfect fit for MTA.”

About TCX Boots:

Technology and Innovation are central components to the TCX brand. For decades TCX has crafted premium boots and footwear to motorcyclists throughout the world. Regardless of a rider’s preference, TCX has a purpose-built model for every type of riding, each conceived and constructed by TCX designers and technicians. Every TCX product is a reflection of long standing dedication, tireless commitment to detail and an obsessive quest to create the best for our athletes, dealers and valued customers whose invaluable input guides every phase of TCX development from new model concepts to groundbreaking “beyond industry standard” innovation. This is how TCX creates the best boots and footwear for passionate motorcyclists, proven champions and daily riders. You focus on your ride and TCX will focus on boots. Learn more at ridetcxboots.com