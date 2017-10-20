TEXTRON’S NEW ELECTRIC UTVs

STEALTHY OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE

Powerful, stealthy and eager to handle large loads and rugged off-road conditions, the new 2018 Prowler EV and Prowler EV iS from Textron Off Road deliver premium electric vehicle performance for a full range of riders.

Each Prowler EV is powered by a 72V battery system comprised of six 12V heavy-duty deep-cycle batteries feeding AC electric power to dual front and rear motors. The result is near-silent operation, ultra-low emissions and 25 percent greater efficiency than DC-powered vehicles. That means more time driving and less time charging.

Compared to gas-powered engines, which create a 30,000-sq.-ft. field of disturbance with noise and exhaust, the noise- and emission-free Prowler EV models let you get 85 percent closer to hunting game. Likewise, their silent operation means no noise impact to neighbors.

The top speed of each machine is 24.5 mph, with a 16 mph top speed when in the Max Range mode. Regenerative braking extends driving range, while the on-board charging system can recharge the batteries in 8-12 hours.