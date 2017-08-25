— Who should get that title? Which rider carries the passion for ATVs that we all have, but takes it to higher level when it comes to riding them? The one who is in his comfort zone when operating a quad at the kind of speeds that scare ordinary riders. When going back through the history of this great sport, is there a rider who stands out as the greatest of all time?

Dating back to the first Suzuki Quadracer in 1985, there have been several riders who have won multiple championships on the National ATV racing circuit. Doug Gust, Barry Hawk, Bill Ballance and Chris Borich are names that belong in ATV racing’s hall of fame, but there’s another rider that the Dirt Wheels crew rates as having the highest status of all. His name is Gary Denton and if you ride quads you need to know about him. In the world of ATV history you can say he’s like a founding father.

In the July 2002 issue of Dirt Wheels we did an interview with Gary Denton and he revealed some inside secrets about the ATV world from the ’80s and ’90s. We have that interview presented here for you to read. It’s quite interesting. Find out about the devastation that the evil Barbara Walters caused in this blast from the past.

