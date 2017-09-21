Headline News
All New Can-Am DEFENDER Models! (September 21, 2017 3:30 pm)
THE NEW CAN-AM MAVERICK TRAIL (September 21, 2017 9:33 am)
HONDA PIONEER 700-4 DELUXE TEST (September 21, 2017 7:41 am)
2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rc “Rock Crawler” (September 20, 2017 10:09 pm)
HONDA TRX250R MAKE-OVER (September 20, 2017 11:28 am)

THE NEW CAN-AM MAVERICK TRAIL

September 21, 2017
Comments off
94 Views
Can-Am, Home News, Home Page, Machines, News, Slideshow

— 2018 MODELS: CAN-AM PRESS RELEASE —

Can-Am unveils four new 50”-wide Can-Am Maverick Trail side-by-side vehicles at its annual dealer meeting in Dallas, TX. People can now enjoy the Maverick experience while accessing many public trails and tucked-away destinations with ease. With their innovative design and extreme agility, Maverick Trail vehicles enhance the consumer experience and allow people to explore the wild with confidence.

The Maverick Trail vehicle is conceived to bring one of the best trail experiences to people with its bold Can-Am Maverick X3 heritage and its ingenious convenience features. Every feature is purpose-built to maximize consumer comfort, vehicle stability, and handling – a must for people who are looking for a full day of adventures.

“The Can-Am Maverick Trail lineup introduces our incredible X3 pedigree to trail exploration,” said Bernard Guy, Senior Vice President, Global Product Strategy at BRP. “People love riding trails because it’s an adventurous escape into nature to discover new destinations with friends, and these ingenious machines are built to maximize the user experience in every way.”

The Maverick Trail is available in two engine sizes — an 800 V-twin with 51 horsepower, or a 1000 V-twin with 75 horsepower. You can also choose them with or without power steering. Pricing begins at $10,999.

Related Article

All New Can-Am DEFENDER Models!

Sep 21, 2017Comments off39 Views

UTILITY-RECREATION The Defender utility-recreation family has grown by three, with the addition of a few specialty packages. The first is the head-turning Defender X mr HD10, which delivers

HONDA PIONEER 700-4 DELUXE ...

— A fresh look at the updated original Honda Pioneer,

Sep 21, 2017

2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 X r...

One of the few criticisms that Dirt Wheels has

Sep 20, 2017

HONDA TRX250R MAKE-OVER

— Heath Foshee is a Dirt Wheels reader in

Sep 20, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.
X
DB-footer_sub1_01DW-footer_sub1_02DW-footer_sub1_03footer_1_gift_card_01 footer_1_gift_card_02
¤