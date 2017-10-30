Headline News
THE ULTIMATE DUNE WHEEL (October 30, 2017 7:26 pm)
New 30-inch Tires Join The STI Sand Drifter Family (October 30, 2017 7:13 pm)
JUNGLE QUADS (October 30, 2017 7:48 am)
HOW TO: USE A BEADLOCK WHEEL (October 29, 2017 8:00 am)
NEW RZR XP 4 TURBO DYNAMIX (October 28, 2017 9:55 am)

THE ULTIMATE DUNE WHEEL

October 30, 2017
Comments off
3 Views
2 block, Home News, Home Page, Product Tests

New Sizes! 14×10 and 14×8 Wide Added to HD9 Comp Lock Wheel Line

STI’s newest and strongest beadlock wheel line just got larger – and wider! STI introduces HD9 Comp Lock beadlocks in 10-inch and 8-inch widths for sand dune enthusiasts. The new deep-dish 14×10 and 14×8 inch wheels are perfectly suited for today’s wide-profile sand tires – like the STI Sand Wedge and Sand Drifter tires – helping riders get the best dune-riding flotation and power transfer to the sand.


HD9 Comp Lock

Just like the 14×7 HD9 wheel, the new sizes are built for performance and strength, and look great with a classic 8-spoke design. All HD9 wheels use a 10mm thick beadlock ring secured by 5/16-inch grade-8 hardware for strength. The HD9 Comp Lock is available in two finish options, Matte Black and Matte Black / Machined. Each new wheel includes a pre-installed valve stem with a black sleeve and matching cap.

SPECS

14×8 4/110 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49
14×8 4/156 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49
14×8 4/137 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49
14×8 4/110 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49
14×8 4/156 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49
14×8 4/137 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49
14×10 4/110 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25
14×10 4/156 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25
14×10 4/137 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25
14×10 4/110 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25
14×10 4/156 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25
14×10 4/137 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25
NEW! – HD9 COMP LOCK SIZES & SPECS:

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Related Article

New 30-inch Tires Join The STI Sand Drifter F...

Oct 30, 2017Comments off6 Views

STI introduced the all-new 30-inch Sand Drifter tires, delivering a taller tire option to this high-performance tire line. We were able to test the only set on

JUNGLE QUADS

— The country of Costa Rica is located in

Oct 30, 2017

HOW TO: USE A BEADLOCK WHEE...

— THE RIGHT WAY — Beadlock wheels not only

Oct 29, 2017

NEW RZR XP 4 TURBO DYNAMIX

— POLARIS Press Release — This summer, Polaris RZR®

Oct 28, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.