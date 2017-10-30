THE ULTIMATE DUNE WHEEL

New Sizes! 14×10 and 14×8 Wide Added to HD9 Comp Lock Wheel Line

STI’s newest and strongest beadlock wheel line just got larger – and wider! STI introduces HD9 Comp Lock beadlocks in 10-inch and 8-inch widths for sand dune enthusiasts. The new deep-dish 14×10 and 14×8 inch wheels are perfectly suited for today’s wide-profile sand tires – like the STI Sand Wedge and Sand Drifter tires – helping riders get the best dune-riding flotation and power transfer to the sand.



HD9 Comp Lock

Just like the 14×7 HD9 wheel, the new sizes are built for performance and strength, and look great with a classic 8-spoke design. All HD9 wheels use a 10mm thick beadlock ring secured by 5/16-inch grade-8 hardware for strength. The HD9 Comp Lock is available in two finish options, Matte Black and Matte Black / Machined. Each new wheel includes a pre-installed valve stem with a black sleeve and matching cap.

SPECS

14×8 4/110 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49

14×8 4/156 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49

14×8 4/137 4+4 (0mm) Black /Machined $155.49

14×8 4/110 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49

14×8 4/156 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49

14×8 4/137 4+4 (0mm) Matte Black $155.49

14×10 4/110 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25

14×10 4/156 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25

14×10 4/137 5+5 (0mm) Black /Machined $167.25

14×10 4/110 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25

14×10 4/156 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25

14×10 4/137 5+5 (0mm) Matte Black $167.25

NEW! – HD9 COMP LOCK SIZES & SPECS: