TRAILFEST IS THIS WEEKEND!

— GILBERT, WEST VIRGINIA IS THE PLACE TO BE OCT. 5TH – 9TH, 2017 —

Join this big off-road festival on the Hatfield McCoy Trails!

Get Ready!!! National TrailFest will be bigger and better than ever before in 2017! If you’ve ever been to a TrailFest, then you already know that it’s one of the premier UTV, ATV and Dirtbike riding events in the country. This world class national event offers some of the VERY BEST TRAIL RIDING IN THE WORLD, with direct access to our Rockhouse Trail, Devil Anse and Buffalo Mountain from the host site location in Gilbert, WV. Plus, Trailfest has tons of daily and nightly entertainment to spectate for as well as participate in including but not limited to;