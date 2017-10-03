Headline News
TRAILFEST IS THIS WEEKEND!

October 3, 2017
— GILBERT, WEST VIRGINIA IS THE PLACE TO BE OCT. 5TH – 9TH, 2017 —

Join this big off-road festival on the Hatfield McCoy Trails! 

Get Ready!!! National TrailFest will be bigger and better than ever before in 2017!  If you’ve ever been to a TrailFest, then you already know that it’s one of the premier UTV, ATV and Dirtbike riding events in the country.  This world class national event offers some of the VERY BEST TRAIL RIDING IN THE WORLD, with direct access to our Rockhouse TrailDevil Anse and Buffalo Mountain from the host site location in Gilbert, WV.  Plus, Trailfest has tons of daily and nightly entertainment to spectate for as well as participate in including but not limited to; 

  • Poker run and dice run for cash prizes
  • Costume ATV, SxS and Dirt Bike Parade
  • Collectible TrailFest T-Shirt
  • Vegas Night & auction for over $1,000 of prizes
  • Mud pit mud run for cash prizes
  • Music and live entertainment 
  • Scavenger hunt for cash prize
  • Nightly ATV, SxS & Dirt Bike Drags and Mud Pit Action!!
  • Youth Mini Motocross Track
  • Battery Operated Kids’ Drags
  • Wheelie Contest 
  • Fireworks display
  • Factory demo rides of next year’s models
  • Meal options 
  • And, we are taking rider feedback to add more great activities each and every year to keep making TrailFest the best off-road event in the World!
  • For more info > http://www.trailsheaven.com/National-Trail-Fest/Home.aspx

