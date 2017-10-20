Headline News
TEXTRON’S NEW ELECTRIC UTVs (October 20, 2017 2:26 pm)
POLARIS RECALLS THREE YEARS OF ACE MODELS (October 20, 2017 1:26 pm)
UNI FILTER’S ADVICE IF YOU RIDE LIKE THIS (October 20, 2017 1:18 pm)
BE COOL, BE NICE — (October 20, 2017 9:08 am)
2018 KAWASAKIS (October 20, 2017 8:23 am)

UNI FILTER’S ADVICE IF YOU RIDE LIKE THIS

October 20, 2017
Comments off
47 Views
Features, Gallery, Home Features, Home Page, How To, Slideshow, Videos

— Uni Foam Filters perform their best in the worst of conditions. That’s why Uni has been the chosen air filter of professional racers and serious enthusiasts for decades. In this dirty, dusty environment, air filtration is extremely critical to the performance and protection of your engine. The Uni Air Filter’s ability to hold extreme amounts of dirt and still provide excellent air flow and performance has made Uni Filter the choice of some of the greatest off road racers of all time.

But the Uni Air Filter must be properly OILED before installation. For without sufficient oil the air filter will fail to STOP harmful dirt particles from entering your engine which will result in decreased performance and SERIOUS ENGINE DAMAGE.

Watch this video on HOW TO OIL A UNI FILTER

 

Related Article

TEXTRON’S NEW ELECTRIC UTVs

Oct 20, 2017Comments off24 Views

— The new 2018 Prowler EV and EV IS could be the silent machines hunters are looking for. Here is what Textron Off-Road has to say about

POLARIS RECALLS THREE YEARS...

Polaris has issued a recall on approximately 6,300 Polaris

Oct 20, 2017

BE COOL, BE NICE —

ICEFLOW COOLANT: Latest new product from Twin Air —

Oct 20, 2017

2018 KAWASAKIS

— BRUTE FORCE, TERYX & PRO FXR —  

Oct 20, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssyoutube

Sharing

Facebooktwitterredditmail
Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.