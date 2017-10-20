UNI FILTER’S ADVICE IF YOU RIDE LIKE THIS

— Uni Foam Filters perform their best in the worst of conditions. That’s why Uni has been the chosen air filter of professional racers and serious enthusiasts for decades. In this dirty, dusty environment, air filtration is extremely critical to the performance and protection of your engine. The Uni Air Filter’s ability to hold extreme amounts of dirt and still provide excellent air flow and performance has made Uni Filter the choice of some of the greatest off road racers of all time.

But the Uni Air Filter must be properly OILED before installation. For without sufficient oil the air filter will fail to STOP harmful dirt particles from entering your engine which will result in decreased performance and SERIOUS ENGINE DAMAGE.

Watch this video on HOW TO OIL A UNI FILTER