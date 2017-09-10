Headline News
UTV Invasion 2017!

September 10, 2017
The Idaho Dunes UTV Invasion is South East Idaho’s premier UTV enthusiast event. With the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Recreation Area serving as the backdrop for this 4 day event be sure you are ready for the ride of your life!

Not only does the area offer one of the most spectacular sand dune experiences in the country, it also offers hundreds of miles of trail riding and extreme off road adventure for the whole family.

Hundreds of UTV enthusiasts from around the country came to enjoy throw down in the dunes, and relax by the lakes to recover from the adrenaline rush.

UTV Invasion 2017 was jam packed with great riding, top industry vendors, and awesome events. The four day party in the had no shortage of fun for all to enjoy.

 

Two group rides were held each day to let riders enjoy well known trails as well as hidden treasures. Each group ride participant was given raffle tickets for cool prizes just for coming out to the ride.

Can-Am also came out in full force to give free demo rides to all who would take them on.

Boondocker Turbos and Buggy Whip Inc sponsored night rides that lit up the dunes with swarms of ready to rally riders.

Other events included concerts, UTV Show and Shine, poker run, teeter totter competition, and kid friendly activities.

