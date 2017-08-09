UTV INVASION AT ST. ANTHONY SAND DUNES!

— UTV Invasion is a leading UTV and offroad event held annually at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes in St. Anthony Idaho. In addition to 10,000 acres of open dune riding, the event includes a concert, show’n shine, guided rides, industry celebrity appearances, UTV Teeter Totter and more. The event takes place at Idaho Dunes RV Resort every Labor Day weekend.

UTV Invasion Powered by Boondocker makes its return for the fourth consecutive year to the towering sand dunes of St. Anthony, Idaho. Hosted by Idaho Dunes RV Resort, the family friendly event features four days of off-road activities, an expanded vendor mall and of course, lots and lots of riding.

Celebrating its fourth year, UTV Invasion Powered by Boondocker has established itself as one of the premier UTV riding events in the country, drawing enthusiasts from coast to coast. Attendees will enjoy a host of activities ranging from guided group rides through the dunes to the ever popular show’n shine and UTV teeter totter competitions.



Attendees can also experience the 2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 family firsthand as the manufacturer will return for the second straight year. Having a manufacturer present is a big draw for attendees because it’s the first time many of them get to see the newest models up close. Likewise, the expanded vendor mall will provide even more space for industry companies to display products and mingle with customers. Opening ceremonies kick off on Thursday morning August 31st and the fun continues through Sunday evening but taking center stage at UTV Invasion are the sand dunes themselves. St. Anthony offers the tallest sand dunes in North America with iconic features like Choke Cherry Hill and Devils Dune. Riding the massive dunes against a backdrop like Eigin Lake makes for a picture perfect off-roading experience that you won’t want to miss. Proceeds from this years raffle will benefit Trevon McCuen, an enthusiast who was diagnosed with Epithelioid Sarcoma earlier this year. “Giving back to the off-road community is something we want to do with every event that we hold,” said Kuskie. “Last year we were able to bless the family of our friend Art Wood, who lost his battle with cancer, with a check for over $3,000. Trevon and his family have been regular attenders at the event so we decided that we wanted to do something special for him this year

For camping and event information as well as vendor and sponsor details, please visit www.UTVinvasion.com

