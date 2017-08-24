UTVs RUN UP FRONT IN RALLY CAR RACE

— The Gorman Ridge Rally happened recently and there were several UTVs entered along with the many automotive rally cars. This is a popular event, since the course is located around 60 miles north of Los Angeles.
The rally cars line up to be timed through each of the stages, which are run mostly on dirt roads.
James Hill and co-driver Riley McGuinness won 6 of the 12 stages in their RZR XP 1000. Unfortunately they got a 3 minute time penalty on one transition between stages, which took them from first place overall to second place overall. They did get first place in the UTV class ahead of Dave Carapetyan and Davis Moss who were both driving Yamaha YXZ1000Rs. Stephan Verdier was running up front in his RZR Turbo, but dropped out of the running with a mechanical issue.
James Hill and co-driver Riley McGuinness during a day of fast fun.
James Hill’s UTV rally racing effort gets support from IMG Motorsports, RaceLine Wheels, Big Gun Exhaust, Walker Evans Shocks, SuperATV, Benchmark Performance and PCI Race Radios.
About IMG Motorsports:
IMG Motorsports is one of the leading parts manufacturers in the Industry. The Lake Elsinore, CA shop has been cranking out Custom UTV builds, Race Cars, and parts since 2007 and continues to evolve with the Race inspired mind set.
About Nasa Rally Sport:
The mission of NASA Rally Sport is to encourage the growth of stage rallying in the United States by providing a customer driven organization offering safe, fair competition, and affordable events for the stage rally competitor, volunteer, organizer, and sponsor. The key to growth is sustainable events that operate within budget, with support from their local communities, and in building programs that create new racers. NASA Rally Sport is operated under a contract of association between NASA Rally Sport and the National Auto Sport Association and is totally controlled by the NASA Rally Sport Management Board. NASA Rally Sport recognizes that the sportsman racer, not the so-called “professional rally driver”, is the heart of the sport in the United States. All Directors have been both competitors and have a long history of organizing events giving them a unique understanding of what makes both events and competitors successful. NASA Rally Sport looks forward to hosting safe, fair, and affordable events for competitors and enabling safe, rewarding, and enjoyable events for organizers. www.nasarallysport.com
About Gorman Ridge Rally:
12 Stages – CRS Coefficient 3 – PRC Single Round Event
The Gorman Ridge Rally is considered one of the toughest, meanest events in the Western U.S. To win here, you have to do more than just drive fast, you have to survive.The route is all dirt road surfaces, which are generally smooth and hard packed with occasional rough or sandy spots. There are always a fair number of washouts and water bars. Often tight and technical, the event’s 12 stages derive their CRS coefficient 3 status from CRS’ seat time regulations, rather than mileage. Perfect for SxS competitors, it would not be surprising to see SxS competitors trading times with the fastest rally cars. www.gormanrally.com