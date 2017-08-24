UTVs RUN UP FRONT IN RALLY CAR RACE

— The Gorman Ridge Rally happened recently and there were several UTVs entered along with the many automotive rally cars. This is a popular event, since the course is located around 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

The rally cars line up to be timed through each of the stages, which are run mostly on dirt roads.

James Hill and co-driver Riley McGuinness won 6 of the 12 stages in their RZR XP 1000. Unfortunately they got a 3 minute time penalty on one transition between stages, which took them from first place overall to second place overall. They did get first place in the UTV class ahead of Dave Carapetyan and Davis Moss who were both driving Yamaha YXZ1000Rs. Stephan Verdier was running up front in his RZR Turbo, but dropped out of the running with a mechanical issue.

James Hill and co-driver Riley McGuinness during a day of fast fun.

James Hill’s UTV rally racing effort gets support from IMG Motorsports, RaceLine Wheels, Big Gun Exhaust, Walker Evans Shocks, SuperATV, Benchmark Performance and PCI Race Radios.