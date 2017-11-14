WHERE THE BLACKTOP ENDS: CAN-AM 500 RACE

CanAm has renewed their sponsorship with NASCAR!

The Can-Am 500 was held this weekend in Pheonix, AZ. Not on did the BRP brand host the race but also the sponsor for Matt DiBenedetto of the GoFAS racing team. With many NASCAR fans also being off road enthusiasts,especially in Arizona, Can-Am took advantage of the opportunity to show everyone what their brand is all about.

BRP hosted a number of lucky guests for VIP treatment at the race this weekend. Dealers, fans, media, and contest winners came from far and wide to have the CanAm experience. The VIP package included a meet & greet with Matt, pit tours, pace car rides, a walk along the starting line, a private suite to watch the race, and luxury VIP treatment.

The man behind the Can-Am NASCAR family happens to share a love for dirt. The #32 racer was born in California and grew up off roading. He gained an interest in NASCAR at a young age and won 5 kart racing championships by the time he was 12.

The pro driver saw the Maverick X3 and instantly knew he had to have one. His race team hooked him up with a custom #32 X3 as well as a Commander Max with his signiture race car graphics. Not only does the sporty X3 keep Matt in his racing roots, but he tells us that it makes for a date night that he and his wife can both enjoy.

Matt has given GoFAS their best season so far and gained 10 points with his 27th place at Pheonix International Raceway this weekend. The 312 lap race proved to be intense with just one more race left in the Monster Energy series. After Hamilin was knocked out of first due to a blown tire Matt Kenseth took the overall win.