JUNGLE QUADS

October 30, 2017
— The country of Costa Rica is located in Central America, south of Nicaragua and north of Panama. It’s bordered by the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. In between is beautiful mountain terrain covered in a thick layer of tropical foliage. In the areas away from the beach and towns, it’s pretty much a jungle, or the perfect place to go for an ATV ride.

Just how far can a 4x4 quad lean without tipping over? About that far.
Most people don’t realize how popular ATV riding is in Costa Rica. There’s really no other type of vehicle that’s better than a 4×4 quad for getting to some of the remote areas. Since some of the trails can be rather difficult, the rides tend to include a large group of riders to help each other make it through.

Here is Arturo Herrera taking a break and cooling off along a clear mountain stream.
It’s easy to get lost, because the trails become overgrown with foliage in a hurry
Here are some photos of a recent ride by a Costa Rican ATV club that Arturo Herrera is a member of. These Dirt Wheels readers all appear to be wearing grins under their helmets and having a great time.

The best water parks begin with a quad sliding down a slick, muddy hill and splashing into a lagoon.
No, this is not Disneyland. It’s a real jungle cruise on a ride that you control.
Every brand of 4x4 quad is represented in Costa Rica, including this Can-Am Renegade. There were also some Raptor 700s on this ride that made it through.
Navigating the thick jungle is easier when there’s a rider ahead to follow.
It’s nice to have a support team and cheering section when you’re trying to ride up a steep, narrow trail that even goats have trouble with.
There are no easy novice trails out here.
This is the closest thing to a freeway in a Costa Rican jungle.
