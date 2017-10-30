JUNGLE QUADS

— The country of Costa Rica is located in Central America, south of Nicaragua and north of Panama. It’s bordered by the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. In between is beautiful mountain terrain covered in a thick layer of tropical foliage. In the areas away from the beach and towns, it’s pretty much a jungle, or the perfect place to go for an ATV ride.

Most people don’t realize how popular ATV riding is in Costa Rica. There’s really no other type of vehicle that’s better than a 4×4 quad for getting to some of the remote areas. Since some of the trails can be rather difficult, the rides tend to include a large group of riders to help each other make it through.

Here are some photos of a recent ride by a Costa Rican ATV club that Arturo Herrera is a member of. These Dirt Wheels readers all appear to be wearing grins under their helmets and having a great time.