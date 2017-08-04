Headline News
CLASSIC MACHINERY OF THE FUTURE:

August 4, 2017
Will vintage UTVs be the popular thing 30 years from now? By D. West–

Brett Rutherford started his ATV collection around 10 years ago. He now has a YFZ450, Tecate-4, Quadracer 250, Honda Pilot, Banshee, Quadzilla and TRX250R.

 

We can pretty much mark 2010 as the beginning of the UTV boom. The sportier RZR line started taking hold, and people began buying these machines about as fast as Polaris could make them. The buzz of off-road activity at the time wasn’t that much different from the boom that occurred 30 years earlier. The main difference was the type of vehicles. Back then it was three-wheelers and then the new kind of quads that were moving from dealer showrooms in a hurry. Those early machines are still viewed with a desirable eye by many riders today. For some, it’s based on their own fond memories of riding them back then. For younger riders, they like the old two-stroke machines simply for their classic coolness factor.

Timothy Cook has a blast ice racing his unique machine. It has a custom Laeger LT250R racing chassis with a Quadzilla 500 motor.

Will it be that way for UTVs in the year 2040? Will there be a large group of enthusiasts looking for original RZRs and restoring them back to their glory days? Based on history, I’d predict that to be the case. The aftermarket UTV business in the future will probably focus as much attention on providing older parts as much as new.

Here is Mike Delfraisse on his ’86 ATC350X and Brandon Holley on his ’86 TRX250R. They still enjoy taking their machines to Pismo Beach.

I probably won’t still be doing the “Wide Open” page in the year 2040, so I’ll miss out on showing the cool vintage UTV restoration projects of Dirt Wheels readers. What I can do for now is provide you with a look at a few classic quads and three-wheelers that our readers have proudly brought back to life. There’s even a restored Honda Pilot, which is the closest thing we have now to a 30-year-old UTV.

Jarod Hribar still rides his collection of vintage ATVs on a regular basis. He has three ’85 ATC250Rs, one ’86 ATC250R, one ’87 TRX250R, two ’88 TRX250Rs, one ’89 TRX250R, one ’85 Tri-Z250 and one ’86 ATC200X.

