WORCS RACE SERIES NEWS

November 5, 2017
— ROCKY MOUNTAIN ATV/MC RETURNS AS THE TITLE SPONSOR —

Off Road Sports, LLC is proud to announce that Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has extended its relationship as the WORCS Series Title Sponsor through 2020. That will bring Rocky Mountain ATV/MC as the WORCS title sponsor to 17 years!

“We are so excited to have Rocky Mountain ATV/MC back as our title sponsor for the next three years! They have been a great partner for the WORCS series for over the past 14 years. The support they provide to us and the racers is second to non and the way they do business is perfect for the WORCS racers and the WORCS series.”

-Sean Reddish President Off Road Sports LLC.

ALL ENTRIES RECEIVE A $10 RM GIFT CARD FOR 2018!

You read that right, all riders who race this year with WORCS will receive a $10 Rocky Mountain gift card for each round raced! Always make sure that your racer profile is correct with the right mailing address!

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has been serving the off-road motorsports community for over thirty years. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC was established in a small, one room warehouse by CEO and Founder, Dan Thomas, operating phones, shipping, and receiving. Due to your support and loyalty, we have grown into a company that ships thousands of products weekly throughout the United States and many other foreign countries.

