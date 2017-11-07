Headline News
YAMAHA RACING NEWS

November 7, 2017
Yamaha

— YXZ1000R WINS LUCAS OIL REGIONAL OFF-ROAD RACING SERIES —

Yamaha drivers swept the series this past weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona. YXZ bLU cRU drivers dominated the field throughout the season, capturing first, second and third overall in the series final points standings.

In addition to netting the LORORS AZ championship, Corry Weller earned Yamaha’s bLU cRU $7,500 bonus for the series piloting her Dragonfire Racing / Weller Racing Yamaha YXZ1000R. Rounding out the podium with their YXZs were Paul O’Brien and Will Munns, earning second and third place, respectively, in the series. Yamaha ATV and SxS racers across the country will have earned over $60,000 in championship bonuses through Yamaha’s bLU cRU program, securing more Yamaha titles across bLU cRU-supported series than any other manufacturer.

The LORORS Arizona regional finale marked the culmination of Yamaha’s 2017 ATV and SxS bLU cRU-supported races this season. To view more information on Yamaha’s bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements, visit www.YamahabLUcRU.com.

 

