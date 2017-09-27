Race Around the Lake 2017

Headline News
September 27, 2017
Race Around The Lake is a local event held at Lake Castaic in Southern California. Hosted by former Supercross racer Shane Trittler, RATL is like no other GP race in the world.Racing on a mild motocross track, through tunnels, GP style track, forest section, cement paths and on the beach along side beautiful Castaic Lake. This race course accommodates all skill levels.

 

From the real beginner to Pro’s with the highest skill level. Riders like Erik Kehoe, Ryan Hughes, Rodney Smith, Ron Lechien, Jeff Emig and Travis Pastrana. All riders of past Race Around The Lake events. This year had a bit of a twist.

The celebrity race lineup for the UTV class included some pretty cool superstars like Royce Clayton of the Boston Red Socks, Mark-Paul Gosselaar of Saved by the Bell, Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner, and our very own senior editor Karel Kramer.

 

The other VIP attendees were pro wakeboarder Cobe Mikacich,  When in Rome vocalist Clive Farrigton, race car driver Burt Jenner, and Godsmack bass player Robbie Merrill.

Us media hooligans were included in the Celebrity race, and our very own Collin Duffy along with teammate Zach were able to score second place and claim the fastest lap time. They tag teamed in the ACE 900, while editor Karel Kramer drove the 2018 Dynamix turbo.


