KAWASAKI TECATE 450R

October 19, 2017
— Michael Noska is a top trike builder in the Pennsylvania area. Here is his latest work of art that he built for Jarod Mullen. He started with a 2008 Kawasaki KLX450R dirt bike and spared no expense while transforming it into a head-turning, modern day, aluminum frame 3-wheeler.

Kawasaki 450s are known for being fast and if Jarod takes his new Tecate 450 to the race track, he’ll have no reason to fear the Honda ATC450Rs.

Send photos and information on your project machines to the Dirt Wheels crew, while making sure to include your name, city & state.

[email protected]

